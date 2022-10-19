Hyderabad: Five Arrested in Uppal Double Murder Case

Police arrested five people in connection with the double murder case of father son duo Narsimh and Srinivas from Uppal in Hyderabad. Two of the assailants Vinay Yogender Reddy and Balakrishna, were arrested along with three others by the Hyderabad police.

On October 15, some men broke into the priest's house and murdered both the father and son. The assailants killed the son Srinivas who tried to stop them, suspecting that he was an aide of the priest. The main accused Vinay Reddy had known the family since his childhood.

The police said that the main accused admitted to killing Narsimha because they suspected that the 75-year-old priest performed black magic on him which they believed led to his health deteriorating.

CCTV footage ascertained the assailants as 31-year-old Vinay Reddy, Balakarishna, 33 and based on their testimonies, they arrested three others L Jagdeesh Goud, 36, G Ram, 56 and G Shyam Sundar, 42.

Vinay allegedly paid a huge amount of money in 2016 to Narsimha to pass the sub-inspector screening test including Rs 12.5 lakh to Vali of Bandlaguda. But when he did not clear the test, Vali returned the money and Narsimha did not return the Rs 6 lakh, the police said.

The priest allegedly also asked Vinay to pay Rs 11,000 to appease nine planets in 2019. Vinay went to Australia in 2019 for his masters degree but had to return due to the lockdown in 2020. When Vinay demanded his money back, Narsimha threatened him. His health also declined and Vinay suspected it was due to Narsimha's black magic, the police said.

