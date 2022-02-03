Hyderabad First-timers Caught Selling Ganja, Hash Oil, MDMA Pills

Following the police crackdown on drug cartels in Hyderabad, small-time peddlers who managed to escape till now are attempting to fill the vacuum in the illegal business.

Several first-timers were found selling different banned substances such as ganja, hash oil, MDMA tablets, and other things, as per the recent arrests by the Police and Prohibition and Excise officers. Habeebnagar police arrested nine people between the ages of 19 and 24 on Wednesday for consuming and selling MDMA tablets, ganja, and hash oil. They were all getting it from various sources in and around the city. They were arrested and hash oil and marijuana were seized from them. "During the investigation, it was found that the group was both consuming and distributing ganja/hash oil to their friends. The youngsters are participating in the selling of illegal things for tiny sums of money," stated Habeebnagar Inspector M Narender.

Last week, the SR Nagar police arrested a lab technician who is a ganja addict and procured the contraband from Adilabad with the help of a friend. He was attempting to sell it in his social circles across the city. One kilogramme of ganja and 205 millilitres of hash oil were seized by the cops. "By selling the contraband, they hoped to earn a profit." Following the raid, ganja prices skyrocketed, said the a police officer from S R Nagar. In another case, the Task Force (West) squad arrested three people, one of whom worked as a delivery boy for Flipkart, and recovered 100 ml of hash oil from them in Yousufguda in December.The trio was selling 5 ml bottles of hash oil for Rs 2,000 to customers.

"Unemployed people and teenagers are attempting to participate in illegal activity in the hopes of generating fast money. P Rajesh, Task Force (West) Inspector, stated, "We keep an eye on every action and arrest them at the proper time." According to a Prohibition and Excise Department employee, the need for ganja will not go away easy, and those hooked are looking for new methods to obtain it. In such cases, new people who have no prior criminal history or who have not been under the radar of law enforcement agencies for whatever reason will try to fill the vacuum and sell it to users." he said.