Hyderabad: First Special Care Clinic For COVID Recovered Patients

AID Hospitals Chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said that over 40 percent of the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection are found to be suffering from weakness and fatigue. He further added that many people are suffering from insomnia, neurological and psychological problems after recovering from COVID-19. People above 30 years of age who have recovered from COVID-19 are experiencing sudden heart attacks, lungs, and gastrointestinal problems, etc. He further added that only 34 percent of those who have been admitted to hospitals need oxygen and steroids while 74 percent have reportedly given steroids. He said that steroids are easily available in our country and this could be one of the reasons behind it. He explained that post covid complications are arising because of excessive usage of steroids on COVID-19 patients.

Nageshwar Reddy said that genome sequencing and other studies were being carried out at AIG and most of the researchers are predicting the third wave in the country. He added that studies show that up to 90 percent of the population in the country have been affected by the Delta virus and there are no Delta Plus cases. He said that new things have been revealed after an online survey on 5,000 people has been conducted.

On Monday, CMO Chief Secretary Narsinga Rao has inaugurated the 'Post Covid Care Clinic' set up under AIG. Dr. Nageshwar Reddy said that this is the first time in the country that a clinic has been set up specifically on COVID-19 related issues. He said that specialists from various departments will be available at the clinic. Specialists from various disciplines are available at the clinic.

CMO Chief Secretary Narsinga Rao said that steps should be taken to ensure that the necessary treatment for post covid related problems should be available in the government hospitals as well. He appreciated the efforts of AIG hospital and was praised for setting up a special clinic for treating post covid related problems.

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy said that it takes one month for recovering for the patients who have mild symptoms of coronavirus, it takes one month to 3 months for those who have moderate symptoms whereas it will take nearly 6 months for those who have severe symptoms. He said that patients who have been affected with COVID-19 can take the vaccine after one month and doing so would develop more antibodies.