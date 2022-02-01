Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out At Private Hospital In Kukatpally

A fire accident was reported at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday midnight. The incident took place at a private hospital under the KPHB police station limits of Cyberabad in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

The hospital staff noticed smoke and fire coming out from the electrical room located on the ground floor. They alerted the fire officials. Four fire tenders rushed to the hospital and 30 patients have been safely brought out of the hospital. No casualties have been reported.

After the incident, the power supply to the building was disconnected. Nearly 20 ambulances were seen rushing to the spot to shift the patients. Local police also rushed to the spot.

