Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in Godown in Puranapul 

Hyderabad: A raging fire broke out in a godown in Puranapul area of the city on Wednesday. Upon receiving information, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control.

The TV visuals from the site showed smoke and flames were billowing out of the godown. A rescue operation was also launched to check whether workers were trapped inside the godown. However, the staff working in the godown ran out as soon as the fire started.

It is still unclear what caused the fire to break out in the godown. Meanwhile, local police have filed a case and investigation is underway.

