Hyderabad: Female Passenger From UK Tests Positive At RGIA

A woman passenger tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, a day after she arrived from the United Kingdom (UK), one of the ‘at-risk’ countries as per the Centre’s guidelines. The Telangana director of health Dr G Srinivas Rao had disclosed this in a press meet.

He said that the passenger, a native of Rangareddy district, was shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) for observation and treatment. He said that she was asymptomatic and her health condition was stable.

The woman’s sample has been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result is expected in three days. He said that it could be the Delta variant of coronavirus and not the Omicron variant, he assured.

All the close contacts of the woman have tested negative for Covid-19.

All 325 passengers who arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday from ‘at-risk’ countries in a British Airways and a Singapore Airlines aircraft are being quarantined and monitored and they would be tested again after seven days, he said. (With inputs from Telangana Today)

Meanwhile, two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant in Bengaluru. Both of them were passengers from abroad and had tested positive at the airport.

