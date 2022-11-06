After two successful years of the cat show in Hyderabad, the Feline Club of India (FCI), in association with MARS Petcare India, the leaders in pet food and nutrition, hosted the 3rd Cat Show in Hyderabad on November 6, from 10 am to 6 pm.

MARS Petcare is associated with the show through its brand Whiskas. The show had more than 200 cats, including breeds such as Persians, Maine Coon, Bengal, and our very own IndieMau. Two international judges adjudicated the winners based on breed standards, grooming, temperament, etc.

The event aimed to create excitement among cat parents, to ensure they get quality time with their feline companions and capture the best moments with them. Moreover, cat parents could mingle and gain insights from renowned judges on how to care for their pets while the fur babies enjoyed being the centre of attention. The event also featured an IndieMau adoption drive hosted by MARS Petcare to provide the Indian breed with a home where they are cared for and welcomed.

The show was a one-of-a-kind event that brought cat parents together by providing them a platform to step out with their beloved cats and socialise with others who share their love for these feline companions, said Saquib Pathan, President of FCI.

Salil Murthy, Managing Director, MARS Petcare, said: “MARS Petcare is driven by its organisational purpose of creating a better world for pets. Over the years we have helped as many pets as possible through various adoption drives, stray feeding activities, thought leadership seminars, campaigns, associations, and collaborations with various stakeholders with the common shared objective of improving the lives of our companion animals.

The association with FCI is one of many efforts through which we aim to create more awareness and acceptance of pets. We hope that it will lead to conversations that will create better cities for pets, opportunities for them and their parents to socialise, and provide welcome homes for street and rescue pets.