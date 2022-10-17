Hyderabad: Family of Four Ends Life in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: A family of four including two children were found dead at Papi Reddy Colony in Chandanagar police limits here on Monday.

Police identified the bodies after neighbours in the colony dialled 100 at around 7.30 a.m. on Monday and alerted the police about foul smell emanating from the house.

In the crime scene, police said, Sujatha, a home-based tailor, children Siddappa, 11, and Ramya, 7, were found in a pool of blood with visible stab injuries. Her husband Nagaraju, a local vendor, was found hanging.

It was suspected that conflicts between Nagaraju and Sujatha would have led to the incident. The retrieved bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure.

A case has been booked by the police and the investigation is underway.

