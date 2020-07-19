HYDERABAD: West zone task force police arrested a fake doctor at a private hospital in Mehdipatnam here on Saturday.

Acting on a tipoff that a person has been working as a doctor at a private hospital with fake certificates, task force police raided the hospital and arrested him. The accused has been identified as Mujeeb.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction limits of the Asifnagar police station. Police have also arrested the owner of the private hospital identified as Shoaib.

Police said that the person posing as a doctor has studied till Class 10 and was working as a doctor with fake certificates. Later, the accused were handed over to the Asif Nagar police.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the case and trying to find out who had provided the fake certificates to the person posing as a doctor.

