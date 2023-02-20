Hyderabad: Fake Currency Racket Busted in Old City, 4 Arrested

The Hyderabad South Zone task force police arrested four persons including a woman for printing fake currencies in the old city on Monday.

Acting on information provided by the locals, the task force raided their office where the fake currency is being printed.

Police recovered counterfeit notes amounting to Rs 30 lakhs and also a printer from their possession. It has been identified that there are cases registered against the accused in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

