Hyderabad: Fake Covid Test Reports, Vaccination Certificate Racket Busted

The Commissioner's task team busted a ring that was involved in faking COVID-19 vaccination certificates and RT-PCR test data on Friday.

The task force police arrested P Laxman, a Mahboob Nagar local, in the first case. He started a diagnostic centre called "Home Care Diagnostic Services Center" in Asmangadh Malakpet, Hyderabad, a year ago. Later, he partnered with Hyderabad-based MedcisPathlabs India private limited to send his samples for testing and receive test results. G Chakravarthy, Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone Police Task Force, indicated that in a pandemic situation, a Covid-19 RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is used to rule out the presence of the Covid Virus. Because there is a high demand for RT-PCR testing from people who travel abroad and in other areas.

He planned to take advantage of the current situation and gain more money by fleecing people. He and another person, Prabhath Kumar Sangi, were just ripping the kits apart and mailing fake samples to Mascis Pathlabs. He made big earnings illegally by generating Negative reports and charging between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3000 for each certificate.

In a similar crackdown, the task force has arrested three persons for providing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates. In the current pandemic situation, vaccination is required for travel overseas as well as other purposes. The first and second doses of the vaccination are given in two stages. Taking advantage of this, Mohammed Tariq Habeeb, an employee of Image Diagnostic Centre in Asifnagar, developed a scheme to profit from customers with the help of Gulam Musthafa Shakeel and Abdul Basheer.

He conspired with Kumari, a computer operator at AfzalSagar, Humayunnagar's Urban Primary Health Centre, to provide vaccination certificates to customers without giving them a physical dosage in exchange for large sums of money. In addition, he sold false negative RT-PCR certificates. They charge between Rs.800 and Rs.1000 for each vaccination certificate, making large profits illegally.