Hyderabad’s annual Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as the ‘Numaish’ is likely to be held in January 2022. As per reports in the Telangana Today the Exhibition Society applying for permission from the State Government to conduct the exhibition. The Exhibition was suspended this year due to the Covid pandemic. B Prabha Shankar, Secretary of the Exhibition Society said that they are hopeful of the Telangana Government considering their request and permitting them to conduct the Numaish this year.

For setting up the exhibition the Society needs to get approvals from different departments, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Police, Fire Services, Electricity and Roads and Buildings.

The popular expo is regularly conducted from January 1 to February 15 for the last 80 years. For the first time in 2021, the annual Numaish could not be conducted due to the Covid pandemic. The COVID pandemic started in March 2020.

The Numaish apart from the trade stalls has all the regular attractions such as food festivals, entertainment shows, and joy rides. Like all these years, the focus would be on promoting entrepreneurs from different fields and providing a platform for them to exhibit their products and services, said Prabha Shankar. The Exhibition Society is also issuing applications to set up stalls at the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition in anticipation of the Government granting permission. This was because the Exhibition Society had successfully conducted a Festival Mela-2021, from October 14 to November 3 with all COVID guidelines in place. More than one lakh visitors had come to the Mela and where many traders from all over India had turned up in large numbers to set up their stalls.

