Hyderabad: Engineering Student Slips to Death from Hostel Building

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old engineering student has died after falling from her hostel building at Ibrahimpatnam in the city, the police said.The incident occured on Saturday night at the Lakshmi Durga women’s hostel in B.N. Reddy Nagar under Vanasthalipuram police station limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The deceased has been identified as Ramya. The girl was a third-year student at the Sri Datta engineering college at Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district.

The girl, who was talking to her friends while sitting on railings, lost her balance and fell on the ground, police said quoting the eye-witnesses. Ramya sustained critical injuries due to falling from the second floor of a hostel building.

The hostel management shifted her to the hospital, where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.The body was later shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Ramya’s family stays in the Uppal area of the city. Due to the long distance from her house to the college, she was staying in the hostel.



