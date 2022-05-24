Hyderabad Emerges as Second Largest Base for Swiss Headquartered Novartis

Davos, Switzerland: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, K.T. Rama Rao met with Vasant Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, Novartis on the sidelines of World Economic Forum to discuss the growth witnessed by Novartis in Telangana and their expansion plans. Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Minister noted that with nearly 9000 associates, Novartis Hyderabad grows into second largest locations for the company, after their headquarters in Basel, based on the headcount. Further, Novartis Capability Center in Hyderabad is the largest such capability center by a global pharma major in India.

The growth of Novartis in the city is driven by focus on innovation and the center has become an important innovation hub for the company. Incidentally, the company had also chosen Hyderabad as the APAC hub for its innovation initiative called Biome with focus on several key new innovative areas like AI, Data & Digital.

The company continues to leverage the rich capabilities of Hyderabad in the Science, Technology and Innovation ecosystem to drive important activities for the company. The growth of Novartis in Hyderabad serves as the testimony to Hyderabad’s growing R&D prowess and extraordinary talent pool. Hyderabad today is serving more than 1000 global innovators in their vision to improve healthcare and Research & Development around the globe.

K.T Rama Rao said that, “I am extremely proud that Hyderabad has emerged as the largest global hub for Novartis outside its headquarters. With a massive 9000 people headcount, I am truly impressed with the kind of cutting edge work – be it the data, digital and AI / ML - that happens at the center. Novartis has already placed Hyderabad on a global map in the life sciences sector and there cannot be a better endorsement for the ecosystem in Hyderabad”.