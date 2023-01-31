Hyderabad Emerges As An Important Global Hub For Sandoz

HYDERABAD: Cementing Hyderabad’s leadership position in the Pharma & GCC space, Sandoz has announced setting up of their Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad which will provide support for their worldwide knowledge services. The center will initially have a workforce of 800 employees, with plans to increase to approximately 1,800 people in the near future.



The announcement was made after leadership of Sandoz - Mr. Richard Saynor, CEO (designate), Ms. Claire D’Abreau-Hayling, Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Vanadana Singh, Head Sandoz Development Centre India and Mr. Naveen Gullapalli, Head, Novartis Corporate Centre, met with Hon’ble Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao today. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce & IT and Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director, Life Sciences & Pharma, Government of Telangana also attended the meeting.



Sandoz has a development center in Genome Valley engaged in cutting edge R&D facilities. The team also informed the Minister that they are adding a state-of-the-art laboratory focused on automation in the GV facility. Minister also presented Hyderabad Pharma City project and highlighted the value proposition for companies like Sandoz. He invited Sandoz to consider setting up large manufacturing center in Hyderabad.



Hon’ble Minister Mr. K.T Rama Rao said that “I’m delighted that Sandoz has chosen Hyderabad to set-up their global capability center. Hyderabad boasts a top-notch business environment backed by the state, with a strong emphasis on the life sciences industry. Hyderabad is already home to Novartis and has grown into second largest location for the company, we are looking forward to a similar patronage and association with Sandoz”.

