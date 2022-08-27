Hyderabad: Embarrassed Over Homework Punishment by Teacher, Student Ends Life

In a pathetic incident, a class eight student committed suicide, allegedly after she was punished by her teacher in front of her classmates for not doing the homework. The incident took place in Hayathnagar on Friday. Going into the details, the girl was identified as Akshaya, a student of class 8 of a private school, was reportedly punished by her teacher as she failed to complete her homework. The student was made to kneel down outside the classroom.

According to the police, the girl after returning from home hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. She committed suicide when there was no one in the house. The parents of the girl who returned home were shocked to see their child hanging. They immediately shifted her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The family members of the victim alleged that Akshaya was upset and felt humiliated in front of her classmates.

The family members held a protest in front of the school and alleged the negligence of the teacher led to the death of their child and demanded action to be taken against the school management and teacher. The Hayathnagar police have filed a case and the investigation is underway.