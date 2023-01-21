Hyderabad: ELFU Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident an English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) student committed suicide by jumping from her hostel building on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Anjali (22) a Haryana native who was studying MA (English) at MBC Hostel Seethapalmandi. According to the police, Anjali became depressed owing to family issues and may have ended her life as a result.

Osmania University police responded to the scene and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case has been filed, and an investigation is now underway.

Also Read: Drones Used to Search Missing Bodies in Deccan Mall Fire Mishap