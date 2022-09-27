Hyderabad: ED Questions TRS MLA Kishan Reddy in FEMA Violation Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. The TRS leader was grilled in connection with a case of alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ruling party MLA appeared before the ED officials at the probe agency’s regional office in Hyderabad. Sources said the MLA was booked by the ED for violating FEMA.

He was served notice by the ED on Monday directing him to appear before it for questioning. The TRS legislator was reportedly questioned about his bank transactions.

The TRS leader Kishan Reddy represents Ibrahimpatnam constituency and is also the president of pink party’s Rangareddy district unit.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Malreddy Ranga Reddy alleged that Kishan Reddy encroached upon the lands of Dalits and poor and sent crores of rupees abroad. He also demanded that the TRS MLA should be arrested and strict action should be taken against him as per law.

(With ANI inputs)

