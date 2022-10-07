Hyderabad becomes the first city in India to host the Formula E race on 11th February 2023. To celebrate this momentous occasion and as a run up to the marquee race, the Government of Telangana is organizing the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from 6th-11th February 2023, packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad.

As part of this, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix. KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD formally announced the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week today at Pragathi Bhavan by launching the website and unveiling the logo and flyer for the event in the presence of the Minister for Energy, G. Jagadish Reddy. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary for ITE&C and Industries and Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy IFS, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & External Engagement), Director Electronics, Director, Automotives & EV, and the Chief Relations Officer were also present at the event.

After the launch, KTR said, “This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the state and using this opportunity to host the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad during the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world. The EV sector is the future of sustainable mobility and Telangana has stayed ahead of the curve in creating a favorable environment for the adoption of zero emission vehicles. We were one of the first states to launch EV&ESS policy in 2020 and have also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group. Now, with the Hyderabad e-Prix and the e-Mobility Week, we are bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana. This event will provide fresh dynamism for this sunrise sector in the State and in India.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce Departments, added that “The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies and ancillary businesses in the world to showcase their latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility, and will enrich the growing EV ecosystem of the state. The events being conducted as part of this week will provide opportunities to interact with the best in the industry and potentially attract more investments to the state.”

The website - evhyderabad. in, contains details on all the events that are part of the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week and interested participants will be able to gather information, register and participate in them.

The special events include:

• 6th February - Hyderabad EV Summit: The Hyderabad EV Summit will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, will showcase global leaders, eminent academics, policy makers discussing about the most pressing topics related to the future of sustainable mobility. It will consist of engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches and networking sessions attended by prominent stakeholders in the global EV ecosystem.

• 7th February – Rall-E Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind EV bike rally, Hyderabad will witness thousands of bikers, male and female, riding their electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers together to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in Hyderabad. The rally will span the city of Hyderabad and culminate at the Hitex Exhibition Centre.

• 8th – 9th February – Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023: The Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023, being held at the Hitex Exhibition Center, will provide a platform for the public to experience the strengths and capabilities of the global Electric Vehicle industry, along with significant international participation. At this first-of-its-kind event, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will host the world's EV manufacturers (2W, 3W, 4W, Commercial EVs, etc.,), Energy Storage companies, Charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and Startups across these segments. The exhibitors will be displaying their products spread over an area of 10,500 sq. mtrs. The expo will also have the exclusive launch of Electric Vehicles featuring celebrities, industry leaders, policymakers, and other dignitaries engaged in the event.

• 10th – 11th February – Hyderabad E-Prix: The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix, the first ever Formula E race in India, will take place over two days, the 10th and 11th of February 2023 at Necklace Road. Formula E is the premier electric single seater racing series in the world governed by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). With this event, Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco, and Rome. The event will see 22 drivers from 11 teams fight it out for the victory around the Hyderabad Street Circuit.

