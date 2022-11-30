As Hyderabad becomes the first Indian city to host a Formula E Race, the Government of Telangana has already announced the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week from 5th February – 11th February 2023. As part of the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, the Government today announced the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Challenge in a bid to encourage start-ups in the mobility sector. This challenge is open for all registered Indian startups.

K.T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD and Malla Reddy, Hon’ble Minister for Labour and Employment formally announced the launch of the Start-up Challenge by unveiling the poster and flyer for the event. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary for ITE&C and Industries and Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy IFS, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & External Engagement), Director Electronics, Director, Automotives & EV, and the Chief Relations Officer were also present at the event.

After the launch, K.T. Rama Rao said, “I am pleased to announce the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Start-up challenge which will go in a long way in encouraging start-ups and fostering innovation in the upcoming mobility areas making Telangana the hub for new mobility. I request all the start-ups to take advantage of the platform and showcase their ideas to the world.”

Malla Reddy, Hon’ble Minister for Labour and Employment, chimed in after the launch saying, ”The state is taking several initiatives to foster innovation and improve employment in the new mobility sector. I am sure the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Challenge will help with the same.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce Departments, added that “Hyderabad E-Mobility week is going to be one of the largest mobility events across the country. With Hyderabad’s strong focus on creating an ecosystem for start-ups, the C.A.S.E. Mobility Challenge presents a unique opportunity for the star-ups to present their solutions in the emerging technologies in mobility at a grand stage.”

The C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Challenge is open to all registered startups from across India. The objective of the challenge is to accelerate innovation in areas of Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (C.A.S.E.) mobility by supporting the growth of start-up ecosystem in India. T-Hub - world’s largest innovation centre, TiHan - the Innovation Center of IIT Hyderabad and the Telangana Mobility Valley will be supporting the Start-up Challenge. The winning ideas of the Grand Challenge will receive prizes up to $100,000 in the form of grants, state-of-the-art incubation facilities and mentorship from industry leaders. The final round for the Challenge will be conducted on 7th February, 2023 wherein the top ideas will be presented by the start-ups in front of an eminent jury consisting of academicians, industry leaders and mobility start-up founders.

Further details on the rules, eligibility and the application process for the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Challenge can be found at https://www.evhyderabad.in/case

The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will be held from 5th February – 11th February 2023 and apart from the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Challenge, the following are the events that will be taking place as part of the same.

5th February – Rall-E Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind EV bike rally, Hyderabad will witness thousands of drivers, male and female, riding their electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers together to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in Hyderabad. The rally will span the city of Hyderabad and culminate at the Hitex Exhibition Centre.

6th February – Mobility Next Hyderabad: Mobility Next Hyderabad, the Sustainable Mobility Summit being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, will showcase global leaders, eminent academics, policy makers discussing about the most pressing topics related to the future of sustainable mobility. It will consist of engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches and networking sessions attended by prominent stakeholders in the global new mobility ecosystem.

8th – 9th February – Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023: The Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023, being held at the Hitex Exhibition Center, will provide a platform for the public to experience the strengths and capabilities of the global Electric Vehicle industry, along with significant international participation. At this first-of-its-kind event, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will host the world's EV manufacturers (2W, 3W, 4W, Commercial EVs, etc.,), Energy Storage companies, Charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and Startups across these segments. The expo will also have the exclusive launch of Electric Vehicles featuring celebrities, industry leaders, policymakers, and other dignitaries engaged in the event.

10th – 11th February – Hyderabad E-Prix: The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix, the first ever Formula E race in India, will take place over two days, the 10th and 11th of February 2023 at Necklace Road Circuit. Formula E is the premier electric single seater racing series in the world governed by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). With this event, Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco, and Rome. The event will see 22 drivers from 11 teams fight it out for the victory around the Hyderabad Street Circuit.



Also Read: Hyderabad e-Mobility Week In February 2023 To Showcase EV Ecosystem