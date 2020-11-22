HYDERABAD: A speeding car was damaged completely after its intoxicated driver rammed into another car. The incident took place at Road No.3, Banjara Hills. According to the reports, the youths in the vehicle were under the influence of alcohol, the driver lost control and has hit the Indica car; two persons travelling in the car have been severely injured and they were immediately rushed to the hospital. Police said that the three men and a woman were there in the Mercedez Benz car. Two persons who drove the car have been arrested and a case has been registered.

A few days ago, a software engineer was arrested by the police for allegedly driving Mercedes Benz car in an inebriated state that resulted in the death of a Secunderabad Club Manager, Goutham Dev Gadai at Cyber Towers in Madhapur. After this incident the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned of action against the pub managements which allow their customers to drive in a drunken condition.