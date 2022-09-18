HYDERABAD: In the rise of attacks on food delivery boys in the city, another incident occurred where three drunken youths one of who was an NRI, chased and beat up a food delivery boy working for Swiggy on Sunday.

The incident took place under the Chaitanyapuri police station. According to the police reports, the delivery boy named Kiran came to Varalakshmi Tiffins in Bhavaninagar on Saturday morning to take an order. While going into the hotel, Kiran was hit by one of the three youths who were coming out. The young men, who were already intoxicated, attacked Kiran when he told them to leave him alone. He tried to escape from them and started running on the road. The three men chased and beat him up severely with their bare fists and shoes

A few Swiggy delivery boys tried to intervene and stop them, but they also attacked them. They along with some locals chased them and the trio fled in a car. They chased them and caught up with them at Saroornagar and handed them over to the police. As the incident took place ​​at Chaitanyapuri limits in Hyderabad they were shifted there. Kiran who was seriously injured was shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

The attackers were identified as an NRI named P.Akashraj (26) from Malakpet, P.Shiva (22), and M.Shiva (21). Akashraj recently came from Canada. It is reported that a young woman was also in the car. The police said that all the accused were under the influence of alcohol. The CCTV footage of the incident is being examined.

