Hyderabad: Drunk Man Rams Car Into Divider Near Peddamma Thalli Temple

A man was allegedly found driving the car under the influence of alcohol and hit a divider. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday near Peddamma Thalli temple at Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The driver of the car suddenly lost control over the car and hit the divider. Luckily, he did not hit any other vehicle and there were no casualties.

Police reached the spot and checked the alcohol percentage which was way higher than the permissible amount. The man didn't suffer any injuries as the air ballons opened. Police registered a case and he was taken into custody.