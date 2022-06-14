Hyderabad: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus on Asifnagar Streets in Police Vehicle

Jun 14, 2022, 17:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: A video of a drunken man creating ruckus on Telangana Police patrol car doing rounds on social media. This incident reportedly took place on the streets of Asifnagar, Hyderabad on June 13.

In the video the man is sitting tight on the roof as the police driver takes the patrol car ahead.

The police said that the druken man climbed atop a patrol car and damaged windshield and side mirrors of the car.
 
"The cops in the vehicle were moving slowly asking the people who had stopped or parked vehicles to avoid traffic congestion when the incident had happened," the police added. 

The drunken man was identified as Ajay Singh and was shifted to the police station. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. 

According to the police, Ajay also damaged some private vehicles in the area. 

Also Read: Hyderabad CCS Files Another Criminal Case Against Karvy CMD Parthasarathy


Read More:

Tags: 
Asifnagar
telangana police
Hyderabad
Advertisement
Back to Top