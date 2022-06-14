Hyderabad: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus on Asifnagar Streets in Police Vehicle

HYDERABAD: A video of a drunken man creating ruckus on Telangana Police patrol car doing rounds on social media. This incident reportedly took place on the streets of Asifnagar, Hyderabad on June 13.

In the video the man is sitting tight on the roof as the police driver takes the patrol car ahead.

A #drunk man created ruckus at #Asifnagar ps limits area in #Hyderabad, he was damages few vehicles including a police vehicle also and created nuisance riding on top of the police vehicle, later arrested by the Police.#DrunkMan #Ruckus #PoliceVehicle pic.twitter.com/6e0M2kt7Ft — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 14, 2022

The police said that the druken man climbed atop a patrol car and damaged windshield and side mirrors of the car.



"The cops in the vehicle were moving slowly asking the people who had stopped or parked vehicles to avoid traffic congestion when the incident had happened," the police added.

The drunken man was identified as Ajay Singh and was shifted to the police station. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the police, Ajay also damaged some private vehicles in the area.

