Hyderabad Drugs Raid: Timeline of Events

The Hyderabad police raided a pub Pudding & Mink around 2 am on Sunday. The Pub is located within the Radisson Blu Hotel in Banjara Hills. Police raided after they have got a tip-off that some of the people in the pub have been consuming drugs. Police said that more than 100 people were consuming alcohol and drugs.

According to the reports, only a few selected customers will be allowed to Pudding & Mink Pub. An app is being maintained and the customers will get a code for some special customers and they have to show the code at the main entrance.

Mahadaram Anil Kumar (35), the manager of Pudding & Mink pub, and his partner Abhishek Vuppala (39) have been arrested and another accused, Arjun Veeramachineni, is absconding.

According to a statement from the police, "They have found five small packets containing white powder suspected to be cocaine in the strawholder that was kept at the bar counter, in the custody of manager Anil Kumar."

Police commissioner CV Anand issued a suspension order to Shiva Chandra, the station house officer of Banjara Hills police station, and issued a charge memo to M Sudarshan, the assistant commissioner of police (Banjara Hills), for their negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

In the raid, Niharika Konidela, the daughter of Nagababu and Bigg Boss Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj and children of some prominent personalities were among those detained. The blood samples of all of them have been collected and later let off. The bar was open after the stipulated time. Police have filed the case and are investigating from all the possible angles to know exactly what has happened.

Recently, an engineering student was died due to a drug overdose.

Also Read: Radisson Blu Drugs Raid: Banjara Hills CI Suspended, ACP Issued Charge Memo