Hyderabad: Domestic Violence Cases On Rise

As per the latest reports, Hyderabad Bharosa centres received a high number of domestic violence cases compared to the previous month. A Bharosa Centre is where women seek police help when they are harassed. The Cyberabad Bharosa Centre, however, had dealt with 73 cases where 72 pertained to domestic violence while there was one case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Anasuya, Cyberabad Women and Children's Safety Wing DCP, has said that the victims complained through various means of communication, including WhatsApp, email, local police stations, direct walk-in, through the women's helpline, apart from Margadarshak and Sanghamitra volunteers.

Out of the 73 cases that were registered in the Cyberabad Bharosa Centre, 35 ended in re-uniting the couple, 13 were referred to the local police station and First Information Reports (FIR) were booked, telephonic counselling was given in 12 cases, and legal aid was provided in 10 cases, while three cases were kept on hold.

Anasuya asked women to report any sort of harassment immediately on Dial–100 or 9490617444, or send a complaint through WhatsApp Nos. 9490617444, 9490617261, or mail to sheteam.cyberabad@gmail.com or email bharosa.cyberabad@gmail.com or Facebook ID Bharosa Cyberabad.