Hyderabad Domestic Help in Kuwait Alleges Harassment by Employer, Pleads to Return Home

A 39-year-old Hyderabadi lady has pleaded that the state rescue her from Kuwait in a video message that was uploaded on Twitter.

Wahida Begum, a native of Kulsumpura, Karwan, who works as a domestic assistant in Kuwait, claims she is being assaulted by her employer and has asked to be returned to her family in Hyderabad.

On Friday, February 25, a Twitter user called Shaik Shamir Arfath Omari released a video footage of Wahida Begum weeping and pleading for help. Shaik posted a video clip and said, "A lady from Hyderabad has been trapped in Kuwait." Please ask @indembkwt to assist this Cc: @meaMADAD @DrSJaishankar."

Wahida Begum described her incident, saying, "He beat me so mercilessly that I urinated on myself." Please return my call; I need to be with my children. I was a widow who had remarried. But once my spouse cheated on me, I had no choice but to divorce him."

Her family reports that she is now residing near the KNPC gas filling station No 72 in Firdous, Kuwait. In response to Shaik Shamir's tweet, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait offered assistance, requesting information on the woman in order to begin rescue measures.

The embassy in their reply to the call for help, tweeted, “We have taken up the matter with Kuwaiti authorities. In the meantime, pls send us a copy of the Employment Contract signed with the Kuwaiti employer. Also, give contact details including the name of the Employer. Our contact details attached.”