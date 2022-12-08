Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospital Surgically Remove Gigantic Liver from Woman

Hyderabad: In what is being described as the first attempt in India, doctors at a Hyderabad hospital surgically removed a gigantic liver and also performed liver and kidney transplantation on a 50-year-old woman. The marathon simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation surgeries lasted for 14 hours.

A team of three liver transplant surgeons and a kidney transplant surgeon at KIMS hospital in Hyderabad performed these risky surgeries to save the life of a woman identified as Usha Agarwal from West Bengal, the hospital said in a statement here on Thursday.

Normally, a liver weighs around 1.5 kg in an adult human. But due to the medical condition, the liver had grown so big that it had occupied almost the entire abdominal cavity of the woman patient. As per reports, Usha was first diagnosed with this condition in 2019 when she started feeling heaviness in her abdomen.



“As the cysts grow, they start experiencing the symptoms. They can grow enormously in size while the subsequent collection of water in the belly can lead to hernia and breathing problems. They may need dialysis due to worsening kidney functions.This patient had all these symptoms apart from a huge hernia, which had ruptured. It was a herculean task to detach the liver from its attachments and also to preserve the important structures required for transplantation. But we succeeded in transplanting a new liver. The new kidney was transplanted through the same cut after creating a pouch in the abdomen (normally an additional cut needs to be made for transplanting a kidney,” said Dr. Uma Maheshwara Rao, Consultant Urologist and Renal transplant surgeon.

A team of Dr. Ravichand Siddachari, Consultant and Chief of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, Dr. Sachin Daga, Senior Consultant Hepatobiliary Pancreas & Liver Transplant Surgeon, Dr. K.N. Paramesha, Consultant HPB & Liver Transplant Surgeon, and Dr. Uma Maheshwara Rao, Consultant Urologist and Renal transplant surgeon performed this marathon operation.

Also Read: HP Election Results: Himachal Pradesh Maintains ‘Rivaaj’, Congress Gets ‘Raj’