Hyderabad: Do Not Fly Kites Near Railway Stations

South Central Railway (SCR) officials have advised people not to fly kites near railway stations or lines that contain live electric wires overhead that might risk their lives.

To avoid any mishaps while flying kites along the railway lines, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have implemented awareness campaigns in the area. "Children and kids tend to fly kites from surrounding residential colonies and at some places they come on railway lines to fly them, which might turn tragic," said an SCR officer.

Railway officials warn against the risks of flying kites near the tracks, as well as the dangers of collecting kites from Over Head Equipment (OHE) wires, which supply around 25,000 volts of electricity. "There is a risk for youngsters being run over by a passing train or being electrocuted when attempting to remove the manja suspended from the cable," stated another RPF officer.