Hyderabad: Distress Calls Flood GHMC's Covid Control Room

The GHMC's Covid Control Room has come as a blessing for the residents at a time when accurate knowledge about clinics, vaccination centers, and health-related queries is at the top of the necessity list amid Covid-19 second wave. Every day, the control room receives hundreds of calls and provides the callers with details on Covid.

According to civic body records, 1,563 people from various parts of the city have received information, assistance, and had their doubts cleared since April 1. Callers got updates on healthcare infrastructure and services, Covid kits, and vaccine clinics.

Anuradha, the special officer tasked with keeping an eye on the control room, where staffers work 24 hours a day, said "Several people enquired about vaccination centers and after confirming their address, we guided them to the nearest center. We also assisted them with guidelines and procedures to be followed in order to take the job "

Another employee in the GHMC Covid control room stated that he occasionally received calls inquiring about interstate transportation. Information about ambulance services and containment zones was also provided in the GHMC Covid control room.