Keeping in with the ancient gurukul style of education, the Dhruva College Of Management honoured the parents of gold medallists and students belonging to the class of 22, at the 26th Convocation ceremony held on Saturday in the city.

Students were delighted to have received their degree certificates from the Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy. The prestigious title of ‘The Valedictorian’ for 2022 was shared by Lahari Sakilam and A. Shefali.

Lahari Sakilam also bagged a gold medal as ‘Finance Topper’, while Shefali was awarded the gold and silver medal for being the topper in 'Human Resource' and 'Business Analytics' streams. Arvind Gunjali was felicitated as the 'Marketing Topper' and Sai Divya Tejasree was bestowed with an award as 'Salutatorian'.

Founder Chairman of Dhruva College Dr. S Pratap Reddy attended the event despite his ill health and showered his blessings on the graduating students.

Dr. Madhavi S. Mallipeddi, a renowned psychiatrist from the US of A and executive member of the Educational Society honored the dignitaries who appreciated the students have imbibed cardinal principles-Diligence, Dignity, Dhyana,Dharma enunciated by Dr. Reddy which will help them blossom as 'Dhruv Tara' or leading lights.

The esteemed list of guests included Karuna Gopal, National Incharge - Policy and Research and President Future Cities, Dr. David Sumanth, Professor Emeritus University of Miami, USA;Wg Cdr Anthony Anish – CDO T Hub; Dr. Mathew M. Monippally, IIM-A(Retd); Dr. Sailesh Sampathy, Vice President, Siva Sivani Group of Institutions; Prof. Lekha Sishta, Global Talent Strategist and Management Consultant; Dr. K T Reddy, Fenner India(Retd);Dr PV Lakshmipathi, IIM-A and Director EGCL; Sri CH Ananth Reddy – CEO Kartikeya Industries; Shri K Satyanarayana – President Emeritus NHRD, Dr. Kondal Reddy, Vice Chancellor Bolton University-UK(Retd) and Prof. Krishnaphani Kesiraju, Director, Spraygro Kesiraju India Pvt Ltd, NRK Reddy -Synergy group who graced the ceremony.

Dhruva alumni and experts from the industry and academia from different states in India abroad also attended the event in virtual mode.