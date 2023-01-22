HYDERABAD: A Deputy Tahsildar working in the District Civil Supplies of Office in Medchal district was arrested by the Hyderabad police for allegedly trespassing into the house of senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal on Saturday night.

Smita, who is secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister shared her ordeal on her Twitter account.“Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal with and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/ locks personally,” she tweeted and advised people to dial 100 in an emergency.

Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/ locks personally.

The man was identified as Anand Kumar Reddy (45) and his friend Babu, the owner of Durga Vilas Hotel, had come to the residential complex in Pleasant Valley, Yusufguda Police Lines where she stays. He informed the security personnel there that he had an appointment with her and entered the premises. He entered Smita Sabharwal's house through the main door as there was no security there. Smita Sabharwal, who came out of her room after hearing a noise saw the man and raised an alarm, and asked him to leave. The security personnel caught hold of him and alerted the police.

The Deputy Tahsildar was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 458 for trespassing based on a complaint lodged by the IAS officer, in the Jubilee Hills Police Station. The Deputy Tahsildar claimed that he went to the IAS officer's house seeking help for his promotion and service matters.

The police also arrested his friend Babu and they both have been lodged in the central prison. They have seized Babu's car and are going to file a police custody petition in the court on Monday and interrogate them to ascertain the truth, the police said. It is reported that Anand Kumar who was following Smita Sabharwal on Twitter and had retweeted some of her posts.

