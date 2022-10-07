Hyderabad Delivery Boy Goes an Extra Mile to Inspire People

On Monday evening at around 6.30 pm a Zepto rider, Channa Bhavani Prasad, left the store to deliver an order in the Moosapet area of Hyderabad. Little did he know that it would be the day he wouldn’t just be delivering an order, but also a moment of inspiration. While delivering his order, Prasad noticed an ambulance had been parked since he had arrived in the vicinity. The person waiting around the ambulance was another Zepto customer who Prasad recognised since he regularly delivers orders in the same area. Upon enquiring, the recipient told Prasad that he was in urgent need of A+ blood for a family member, but the donor had not turned up. Prasad had earlier donated blood and was aware of the procedure. With the intention to extend genuine support, he went out of his way and donated his blood belonging to B+ blood group in exchange for A+, to help the recipient.