Hyderabad: A food delivery executive was attacked by an angry customer over the delay in the delivery of his order on Tuesday. The incident took place when the customer came looking for the delivery boy Ilyas at the hotel located near Masab Tank area.

Panicked, Ilyas ran inside the kitchen room of the hotel and the customer and his accomplices followed him inside and started beating him badly in the area where the food was being prepared. The cooks tried to stop the people from attacking the delivery boy but in vain.

The delivery executive managed to escape from his attackers but he hit the huge utensil with hot oil kept on a stove and the oil spilled on him and two other hotel staff leaving them badly injured. Ilyas and two injured persons Sonu and Sajjan have been rushed to the hospital.

After receiving a complaint on this brawl, the Humayun Nagar police have filed a case against the attackers and arrested the prime accused, his three sons and five of his accomplices. The police said other people who were involved in the attack will be arrested after their identification is completed.

