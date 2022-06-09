Hyderabad: Deepshikha Mahila Club Conducts 58th Installation Ceremony

HYDERABAD: Deepshikha Mahila Club a leading women’s philanthropic social welfare organisation based in Hyderabad conducted its 58th Installation Ceremony on Tuesday.

The event was held at ITC Grand Kakatiya where ACB Director Shikha Goel IPS and entrepreneur former model and Mrs India (2004) were invited as Chief Guests for the occasion.

The Club was established in 1965, when a group of prominent woman from Hyderabad felt the need for a forum which could collectively work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of its members with a motto of -“Service to humanity is service to god”, and thus Deepshikha Mahila Club was formed.

President Sunitha said that the club has more than 135 members and conducts multifarious activities include service to the under privileged in fields like Education, Healthcare, Empowerment in various skills and social development.

The Deepshikha Mahila Club has been running the Kanya Gurukul High School since 1987 giving importance to education of the girl child. In furtherance to this they established a Junior College in 2008 which has been recognized by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education.

Speaking on the occasion they chief guests Shikha Goel and Shilpa Reddy spoke highly about the objectives and aims of the Club and the service that it was rendering for the underprivileged children with special emphasis on the girl child.

Watch ACB Director Shikha Goel & Entreprenuer Shilpa Reddy Speak At The Deepshikha Mahila Club Conducts 58th Installation Ceremony

Deepshikha Mahila Club has become a premier voluntary charitable and social organization of the twin cities. As part of its activities the club conducts Deepmela- an annual three day fund raiser exhibition during the month of July / August, which has evolved into a much awaited event by the ladies of the twin cities. It promotes and encourages entrepreneurs, NGOs , women self-help groups and other business organizations who come and exhibit their products in the Mela. Bookings have commenced for the Deepmela-2022 which will be held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on the July 15, 16,17.

