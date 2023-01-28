Hyderabad Deccan Mall Demolition Underway

The multi-story Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories structure that was destroyed by fire in Nallgutta, Secunderabad, is being demolished quickly. By Friday night, the long breaker hydraulic crane had brought down around 10 to 15 percent of the structure. The entire building is expected to be demolished and the area would be cleaned up in five to six days if the continuously work around the clock from Thursday night.

The structure is being demolished using a hydraulic crane with a diamond cutter that can reach up to eight levels and is equipped with a water sprinkler system that will allow firefighters to put out any little flames promptly. As the demolishing work is going on, the main road which leads to the complex was closed for traffic.