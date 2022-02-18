Hyderabad: Cybercriminals Rob Facebook Users in Lakhs

Two friends from Amberpet were duped of Rs 17 lakhs by a Facebook user. According to the police, one of the victims got in contact with a person on Facebook and he introduced himself as a UK-based crypto businessman; the latter told the victim to invest in cryptocurrency. He convinced the victim to invest in his company and promised huge profits. The victims got convinced, and the fraudster sent them a URL that led to a website called "Trust Value UK".

The victim was investing more as the website was showing profits. Later, he suggested his friend to invest in it. Both of them invested around Rs 17 lakh in four installments. However, they became suspicious when the number continued to rise and they were unable to withdraw the money. When victims questioned fraudster, he asked them to invest more in order to withdraw the amount. When the victims asked to return their money, the fraudster deleted his Facebook account and switched off his phone. The victim has filed a complaint and police are investigating.