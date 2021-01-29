Hyderabad Cyber Stalker Who Created Fake Facebook Profiles To Harass Woman Caught

Rachakonda police arrested a 36-year-old Ashok Patel for harassing a woman by creating a fake facebook profile on her name. Police seized one mobile phone with SIM card and also a Tab of the victim. He is a resident of Vikas Nagar Colony, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

Going into the details, the accused had a mobile sales and repairing shop at Jagdish Market, Hyderabad. In the month of March 2020, the victim went to the mobile shop of accused and gave him her ASUS Tab for changing its display. The accused promised her that he would return the Tab within 2 days. After changing the display of the Tab, the accused opened it and then copied her photos from the Tab to his mobile.

Later, he created a fake facebook profile on the name of the victim and kept one of the copied photos of her as a profile picture. He also sent friend requests to some facebook profiles. After a few days, he stopped his business and didn't return some of the old devices to the customers. He has kept the victim's Tab with himself.

Under the direct supervision and leadership of Mahesh M Bhagwat IPS, Commissioner of Police with the guidance of Yadagiri DCP Crimes, D Srinivas Addl. DCP Crimes, Harinath Asst. Commissioner of Police, the case was investigated by Inspector R. Venkatesh of Cyber Crimes. The accused was arrested on January 27th.

Police advised the netizens not to hand over their personal mobiles and Tabs to any shop keeper and said it is better to get it repaired in front of you.