Hyderabad Cyber Crime Cops Ask Citizens To Be Wary Of Fake Donation Requests

Many times we come across the posts that request funds for charity donation and they will be shared on different Whatsapp groups and social media accounts. The Cybercrime police have advised the people to cross check the request before transferring money.

From the last few weeks, many people are sharing posts that seek money for providing oxygen cylinders, concentrators, medicines, pay medical bills etc, for coronavirus affected patients.

KVM Prasad, ACP Cyber Crime Hyderabad said that, "With a wave of sympathy around, scammers will utilise such situations for their own benefit."

He further added that though many cases of such frauds have not been reported in the city but couldn't be ruled out. He said that, "These types of frauds are common in other States, with scammers collecting huge amounts on the pretext of humanitarian work such as feeding the poor, providing shelter, and other activities."

The police advised the people to be careful while donating funds to charity groups or persons as they may end up donating to wrong people.