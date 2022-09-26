Hyderabad: Criminal Cases Will Be Filed Against Those Who Violate These Traffic Rules

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad Ranganath instructed the RTC, GHMC and other officials to make sure that the drivers of two-wheelers and three wheelers park their vehicles in parking areas in order to avoid traffic congestion in the city. The traffic police held a review meeting with GHMC, RTC, transport department, auto unions, and street vendors' associations. He said that measures should be taken to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the city and further stated that it is the responsibility of every citizen to follow the traffic rules.

Auto drivers are advised not to park their vehicles at either bus stops or bus bays. He further added that the autos of the drivers who don't comply with the rules will be seized. Criminal cases will also be registered under Section 341 of the IPC against those who violate the rules repeatedly. He also directed the officials of GHMC to take necessary measures to shift the small traders who are occupying the roads to other places. The RTC officials also conducted a meeting on the precautions to be taken so that the people going to their native places for Dasara do not face any difficulties.

The police will file criminal cases against those who block roads other than at places like dividers, and zebra lines. Ranganath said that boards will be put up so that it is visible to the motorists. Free-left and no parking boards will also be set up soon in the city. He further stated that the buses are stopping on the road and not in the bus bays and this will lead to traffic congestion and instructed RTC officials to look into this matter.

