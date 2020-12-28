Hyderabad: Crimes Reduced By 12% In Rachakonda In 2020

Dec 28, 2020, 14:19 IST
Crime rate in Rachakonda decreased by 12 per cent in 2020 when compared to 2019. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said on Monday that, "Property offences reduced by 16% and 53% recovery, white collar offences decreased by 11%, crime against women increased by 11%." Speaking at the annual press conference, Bhagwat said that in 2020 police faced new challenges including the coronavirus pandemic and floods in October.

  • NDPS cases - 25
  • Gaming act cases - 46
  • Human trafficking cases - 41
  • Sand theft cases - 17
  • Gutka cases - 25
  • Excise cases - 202 
  • PDS rice cases - 105

A total 163 brothels, gaming and other establishments sealed under Rachakonda Commisionerate. 299 property cases have been detected by CCS rachakonda and 892 cases detected by SOT Rachakonda.

