Hyderabad Cricket Association Split Wide Open As HCA Meeting Goes Awry

The Annual General Meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) ended in chaos. Mohammed Azharuddin, President and Secretary R Vijayanand failed to reach a consensus on the appointment of the new Ombudsman, the new AGM.

Mohammed Azharuddin addressed the media and said Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) will be the new AGM but a few minutes later Vijayanand said, Justice Nisar Ahmad Kakru (Retd) was their choice and there it all begun!

Azharuddin claimed that, as a president, it was his call while Vijayanand said that a majority of the members who attended the meeting had asked for a secret ballot which Azharuddin had rejected.

Adding to this, Azharuddin said, He will write a letter to the BCCI “They are not happy with the things happening at the HCA. They are bringing disrespect to the BCCI and HCA,” he said.

Like Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, we will bring cricket grounds to every district in Telangana. Being an HCA president I solved the PF, IT, GST, and ground lease issues, claimed Azhar.