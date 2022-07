Hyderabad CP Transfers 69 Inspectors

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand transferred 69 inspector rank officers on Wednesday. This massive transfers comes after the arrest of Marredpally SHO Nageshwar Rao in a rape case.

Dramatic developments have taken place in the transfer of Panjagutta SHO. Harichandra Reddy, who was transferred to CCS 10 days ago, has been reinstated as the SHO,Panjagutta.Malreddy Niranjan Reddy (Central Crime Station), N Shankar (SHO Begum Bazaar), A Sudhakar ( SHO Bahadurpura) Katna Sattiah ( SHO Saifabad), G Kishan (SHO Shahalibanda), R Srinivas Reddy (SHO Narayanguda), C Srinivas (SHO Asifnagar), G Lingeshwar Rao (SHO Ramgopalpet), A Shiva Kumar (SHO Moghalpura) and Sriram Saida Babu (SHO Habeebnagar).

