Hyderabad CP CV Anand Dials 100 To Raise A Complaint

Hyderabad CP CV Anand dialed 100 on Saturday night to complain about the loud music played causing disturbance to the public. Police at the control room passed on the complaint to Jubilee Hills police station but they didn't know that it was CP CV Anand who called to make a complaint about the sound pollution.

Jubilee Hills PS cops passed the message to the patrol vehicles and the local night officer Inspector A Ramesh who was on duty went to the spot and stopped the sound system and band. Srinivas who was responsible for the act was taken into custody for creating nuisance late at night on Saturday. A case was filed against him.

