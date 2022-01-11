Hyderabad: Covid vaccines Stolen From Jambagh PHC

Covid-19 vaccines were reportedly stolen from a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Jambagh, Old City, Hyderabad. The PHC is located on Kalikhabar road which falls under Mirchowk police station limits. The suspects allegedly broke into the PHC Jambagh on January 10 and looted 24 vials of Covishield and 17 vials of Covaxin. From the stolen vaccine 340 doses of Covishield and 270 doses of Covaxin could be given.

According to the police, the burglars broke open the main door of the PHC and took BCG, DPT, and OPV vaccines along with computers, and also removed the tyres of an autorickshaw parked on the premises. The healthcare workers used to conduct door-to-door vaccination camps in the nearby lanes on the auto. Based on the complaint from PHC staff, the police have registered a case. The investigation is going on and the police suspect that professional burglars might be behind the crime.

The administration of booster doses of Covid vaccines to senior citizens with comorbidities, healthcare, and frontline workers in Telangana started on January 10. Vaccines will be available at all government healthcare facilities including CHCs, Area Hospitals, District Hospitals, UPHCs, PHCs, and tertiary hospitals.

Harish Rao, Telangana Health Minister urged the healthcare workers, frontline workers from GHMC and Police Department to ensure they get the booster doses. He further stated that the state government has already urged the centre to allow all senior citizens to get the booster dose instead of those with comorbidities.

