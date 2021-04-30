Hyderabad COVID Vaccine Centres at Risk of Turning Hotspots

Covid-19 cases are surging in Telangana and citizens are worried about the overcrowded vaccine centres. People say that Covid regulations are not being followed in vaccination centres.

People are panicking over long queues at vaccine Centres and also lack of social distancing amid a massive spike in the coronavirus cases in Telangana has become a cause for worry. They are saying that there is a possibility of vaccine centres turning into coronavirus hot spots if citizens do not follow social distancing norms.

Also Read: TS Night Curfew Ends Today, Will Telangana Impose Lockdown?

A community health centre in Maheshwaram of Rangareddy district where the Covaxin is being provided witnessed a huge crowd since morning where people can be seen standing in long queues not caring about social distancing.

Meanwhile, 77,091 new coronavirus positive cases and 53 deaths have been reported in the state. To date, a total of 4,35,606 people have contracted the virus and the fatality count is 2,261. At present, there are 77,727 active cases.