HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital took his own life in Malakpet on Monday night, August 10.

According to reports, Ravinder Raju, a resident of Karimnagar district in Telangana, was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet on August 6. He was reportedly depressed over getting infected with coronavirus.

He went to the washroom inside the treatment room of hospital on Monday night and died by suicide in the wash room. Shortly afterwards the hospital staff found his body and informed Chaderghat police.

Police reached the spot and registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

However, family members of the deceased said that he might have died by suicide out of fear.

Police have started an inquiry into the case.

Meanwhile, Telangana has reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, August 11. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 82,647 and the death toll due to the virus went up to 645. A total of 59,374 patients recovered from the COVID-19 and currently there are 22,528 active cases in the state.

(Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)