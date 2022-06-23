Hyderabad: Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Jubilee Hills Gangrape Case Accused

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)court dismissed the bail petitions filed by the four juvenile suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case. According to the rules, the juveniles have one more chance in POCSO court to file a bail plea. They can still appeal to the High Court if the second bail plea is dismissed. The bail petition of key accused Saduddin Malik was also dismissed.

The counsel of the four minors had submitted the arguments in support of the bail pleas but the police opposed the petition since the case is at the investigating stage they may try to influence the witnesses. The court also told the parents of the minors who hold politically influential positions in society, may try to hamper the investigation.

In the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in a car on May 28th, police have arrested six, of whom five are minors. Eighteen-year-old Saduddin Malik and four minors have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The sixth minor was also booked under 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323, and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of the POCSO Act of the IPC. He could face 5-7 years imprisonment.

Also Read: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy's Open Letter to KCR