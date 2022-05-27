HYDERABAD: In the case of attempt to murder and dowry harassment registered against G Eknath Reddy, grandson of prominent sweet shop owner G Pulla Reddy, his parents Raghava Reddy and Bharathi Reddy and sister Srividya Reddy, by his wife Pragnya Reddy, has approached the Hyderabad Metropolitan Court on Wednesday.

Pragnya Reddy brought to the notice of the court that she was detained at home and subjected to harassment. She also submitted to the court photocopies of the evidence showing the kind of violence she was being subjected to at home and said that there was a threat to her life from her husband’s family members.

Based on the evidence the IV Metropolitan Court has directed the Punjagutta police to provide security to the victim and adjourned the case to June 9. Subsequently, the court issued notices to G Pulla Reddy's son Raghav Reddy, his wife, and son Eknath Reddy.

Pragnya had earlier filed a petition in court seeking justice and protection from her husband’s family to which the court issued notices to Eknath Reddy, his parents, and sister and adjourned the hearing. Pragnya had earlier lodged a complaint accusing her husband Eknath and his parents of trying to kill her on May 10 this year by smothering her with a pillow. She also accused them of torturing her and blocking her entry into the house by constructing a wall and also depriving her of basic needs like food and water in the portion where she was residing with her seven-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, the Punjagutta police are investigating the criminal case registered against Eknath Reddy and his family members. They have asked them to appear before them for questioning. As of now, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

