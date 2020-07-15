HYDERABAD: A lover couple allegedly attempted suicide at a hotel in Medipally here on Tuesday midnight, July 14. However, while the woman died, the man has survived and is in a critical condition.

It is suspected that the reason behind the attempt is failed love, as reported by a daily.

While the man is from Uppal and works at automobile showroom, the woman was from Peerzadiguda. They allegedly consumed a poison.

The daily reported that when the hospital staff saw them in an unconscious state, they were rushed to a hospital.

While the woman was declared dead by doctors, the man is being treated at a hospital.

Medipally police had reached the spot and booked a case.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)